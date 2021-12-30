The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Heather M. Heath, was arrested, December 28, for criminal possession of forged instruments.
Elizabeth Fowler Marks, was arrested, December 28, for operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and open alcoholic container in the car.
Jeremy Heath Rickard, was arrested, December 29, for possession of contaminated substances, speeding, drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper labeling of prescribed substances.
Danny Daniels, was arrested, December 29, for disregarding a traffic light, no rear illuminated license plate and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Corliss Edward Eastwood, was arrested, December 29, as a fugitive from another state.
Efrosini N. Kontominas, was arrested, December 28, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Terry Morris, was arrested, December 28, for failure to use turn signal, did not stop at a stop sign, disregarding traffic lights, failure to produce proper insurance card, and driving on a revoked/suspended license.
