Since August is National Breastfeeding Month, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is working to educate new parents on how the hospital can help with prenatal care.
Hillary Gates, a lactation nurse at BHDM, said they do offer breastfeeding classes for moms and babies prenatally.
“We do inpatient support, and then once they go home we follow up with them, check in with them, and make sure things are going well,” she said.
If they have any problems the Certified Breastfeeding Counselors at the hospital can help work on latching and positioning in an outpatient setting.
“There are definitely some learning curves for mom and baby,” said Gates. “It takes a lot of patience.”
Being prepared ahead of time helps new parents know what to expect. Through the classes, they learn what is normal with breastfeeding and what is not normal.
Gates said when women are in the hospital, the patient’s nurse will reach out to one of the breastfeeding counselors or lactation nurses to help the new mom. The parents have to register for any education classes before birth at the Women’s Center.
“I even work with NICU moms to initiate the early steps to promote breastfeeding,” she said.
While in the hospital, they go over how to tell if the baby is getting enough milk and how to assess how breastfeeding is going. Gates said one of the discussions they have in the hospital is the parents’ breastfeeding goal.
The hospital does encourage breastfeeding since that is what the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends, but they do realize it is up to the parents to decide.
“We try to support our patients and make them feel special,” said Gates.
The Women’s Center is located at 900 Hospital Drive Medical Park 1 and can be reached at 270-825-5100. The center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
