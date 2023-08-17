Feeding 1

Cameron Hartline holds her son, Hank Crosby, after winning the gift basket raffle at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville for National Breastfeeding Month. The basket is geared to help mothers during breastfeeding.

 Submitted photo

Since August is National Breastfeeding Month, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is working to educate new parents on how the hospital can help with prenatal care.

Hillary Gates, a lactation nurse at BHDM, said they do offer breastfeeding classes for moms and babies prenatally.