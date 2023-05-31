Now that all of the promotion and graduation ceremonies have been conducted for the school year that ended on May 23, Dawson Springs Elementary School is looking ahead to the 2023-24 school session, announcing that kindergarten registration is currently underway.
“Your child must be registered for kindergarten,” said DSES Principal Jennifer Ward. “Please complete the registration online.”
Kindergarten is for children who have reached the age of five on or before Aug. 1, 2023.
To complete the registration, parents or guardians will visit the Dawson Springs Independent School District’s website at https://www.dawsonsprings.kyschools.us/ and “scroll to the bottom of the page to the registration icon,” Ward said. “Keep record of your confirmation number given at the beginning of the application.”
The kindergarten registration will require copies of current immunization records, dental exam, eye exam, official birth certificate, physical exam, and social security card. “Contact the school if you need assistance with completing the registration by calling (270)797-3811, extension 3000,” she said.
Due to the “Open Borders” legislation passed last summer in the Commonwealth, five year-olds living outside the city limits of Dawson Springs are welcomed to register and attend kindergarten at DSES. “If your child is out-of-district, please also complete an ‘Out-of-District Request’ form, which can be picked up from the board office,” Ward added.
While DSES has released the school supply list for kindergarteners in anticipation of the new school year, the district’s Family Resource Youth Services Center, or FRYSC, will be easing that burden on Panther families. “FRYSC is providing all of the traditional school supplies on the supply list,” said FRYSC Coordinator Shannon Garrett. “The families will only be responsible for two kinds of wipes (baby and Clorox), paper towels, Ziploc bags, and the Weekly Reader fee (one-time payment of $7).”
Families will pick up the school supplies donated by FRYSC at the annual ‘Back-to-School Bash’ which will be held later this summer. The first day of school for students in Dawson Springs is Aug. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.