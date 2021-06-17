The Dawson Springs City Council met with a full council in attendance on Tuesday night in its first meeting since Gov. Andy Beshear lifted COVID-19 mandates last week.
Due to this return to normalcy, the meeting was not live-streamed on social media, and the public is once again welcomed to attend meetings held on the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building on Arcadia Avenue.
The council discussed plans for the city to host its annual Independence Day Celebration on July 2 in the square in the downtown area following a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We’ve got four bands coming in,” said Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley. “They’ll be playing two at a time, with one on one end of the square and one on the other.”
Concessions will also be available for purchase. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to comfortably enjoy the event.
In other summer activity news, the Dawson Springs City Pool, which was scheduled to open for the season on June 7, has yet to do so because of maintenance issues.
American Leak Detectors, out of Louisville, will be assessing the apparent leak on Thursday.
“They guarantee they’ll find the leak within a four-foot radius,” Smiley said. “Once they find it, they’ll also determine how much it will cost to fix it.”
In new business, the council:
reappointed Tommy Moore to a four-year term on the Riverside Park Commission. His term will expire on May 20, 2025.
assigned Kristin Merrill to another four-year term of service to the Recreational Park Board which will expire on Mar. 19, 2025.
gave Smiley approval to sign all paperwork pertaining to the amended Pennyrile Bicycle Trail project.
allocated $200,000 of the American Rescue Funds grant to the water department for the sewer infrastructure project. The council also gave Smiley authorization to sign any documents regarding the project, and awarded the construction contract in the amount of $1,446,599.50 to Bobby Luttrell & Sons, LLC as recommended by Dawson Springs Water Department Superintendent Brian Thomas.
approved a written request by Police Chief Mike Opalek for the purchase of updated scanners and new batteries for the computers housed in police cruisers. This equipment is necessary due to the changes to driver’s licences and will be purchased with ABC funds.
