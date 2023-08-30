The Panthers of the Dawson Springs Independent School System were more than ready for the new school year that started on Wednesday, and it was all thanks to the community.
At last Thursday’s Back-to-School Bash, the district’s Family Resource Youth Services Center partnered with the Dawson Springs Rotary Club to provide all the school supplies needed for students in grades kindergarten through 12 for the second year in a row.
Shannon Garrett, in her second year as coordinator of FRYSC for Dawson Springs, also organized the Back-to-School Bash along with program assistant Trista Peyton. Students and parents greeted Garrett with the same level of excitement that she displayed as the doors were opened after an extended summer break.
“Lots and lots of smiles--this is a bash and that is what we were hoping for,” she said. “Parents are grateful for the school supplies and to know that the supplies are already in the classrooms, ready to go.”
“Parents seem surprised,” added local Rotary Club President Meredith Hyde. “Rotary is proud to be able to support the students and families of Dawson Springs by providing them with some of the supplies.”
The community’s unwavering support of the school system was evident to all in attendance. Katie Moyer, Panther parent and coordinator of the “Boots on the Ground” volunteer effort following the Dec. 10, 2021 EF-4 tornado, is proud to see that community spirit is still in action.
“It’s easy to feel like we’ve been forgotten, since there have been more disasters around the country and others need help, too,” she said. “But, this is evidence about how much the community still cares.”
Steffani Burton, a community liaison with St. Vincent dePaul Disaster Services, was a vendor on hand to provide information to parents and families.
“After the tornado, the demographics of the household were changed--financially and otherwise,” she said. “To witness the relief on the faces of those here tonight, it says a lot about the community when they can provide that.”
The teachers of the district can breathe that same sense of relief, thanks to the efforts of the Rotarians and FRYSC.
“It’s a load off of our minds,” said middle school math instructor Erin Purdy. “To come to school knowing that we have everything that we need sitting in our classrooms to hand to kids on the first day and there is no worrying about where it’s going to come from--it’s there.”
The district’s principals echoed the sentiments about community partners making this happen for their students and families.
“For Rotary and FRYSC to donate all the supplies for students that they need, in grades kindergarten through 12, you can’t ask for anything better,” explained Todd Marshall, principal of the Jr. Sr. High. “It’s a true community school.
Elementary Principal and Rotarian Jennifer Ward agreed. “You wouldn’t see this in a big city--we’ve got it going on.”
While delivering her Attendance and Enrollment Report to the Dawson Springs Board of Education on Monday night, Director of Pupil Personnel Laura James informed the board members that 50 additional students had enrolled over the summer.
Amanda Almon, Director of Finance, cheered at the news, which means more SEEK funding from the state due to the additional enrollment numbers.
Next up for the district, in a continued effort to welcome students back-to-school, is Fun Night on Friday, September 8. Students in high school will compete in field games at Riverside Park for cash for class accounts. The event has been sponsored by the Parent-Teacher Organization since 1974.
