Amanda Almon (left) cheers at the enrollment news of 50 additional students in the Dawson Springs Independent School District while delivering the Treasurer’s Report on Monday evening to the Board of Education, including Superintendent Leonard Whalen (middle) and Vice Chair Wes Ausenbaugh (right).

 Photo by Cassie Ipock

The Panthers of the Dawson Springs Independent School System were more than ready for the new school year that started on Wednesday, and it was all thanks to the community.

At last Thursday’s Back-to-School Bash, the district’s Family Resource Youth Services Center partnered with the Dawson Springs Rotary Club to provide all the school supplies needed for students in grades kindergarten through 12 for the second year in a row.