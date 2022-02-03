Demonstration Day, also known as Demo Day, is an opportunity for the public to come see local artisans at work, free of charge. The event will take place at the Movers and Makers space located at 130 N. Seminary St. in Madisonville, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5.
Demo Day will showcase work ranging from laser cutting to sewing to engraving, wood turning, and so much more. Artisans will be demonstrating how to make unique products such as purses, wallets, ink pens, bowls, baby blankets and more.
After touring the space and watching the artisans at work, the Makers Market Gift Shop will also be open to the public and selling handmade items from the maker members, credit and debt cards only. These make great gifts for family and friends, all while supporting local artists and businesses.
“To fully immerse in the true “maker’s experience” guests are encouraged to grab a cup of freshly roasted coffee from The Roastery, which is located inside Kentucky Movers and Makers. Coffee, shopping and demonstrations are the perfect way to stay warm on Saturday morning,” Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director for The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation.
For more information, please visit Kentucky Movers and Makers on Facebook and click in their events section.
