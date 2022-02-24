The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:

• Jaylen Drone, was charged, February 22, for trafficking a contaminated substance in the first offense.

• Amelia Purdon, was charged, February 22, for trafficking a contaminated substance in the first offense.

• Rebecca D. Hughes, was charged, February 23, for failure to appear in court.

• Damien Edgar Calbreath, was charged, February 22, for failure to appear in court.