The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Jaylen Drone, was charged, February 22, for trafficking a contaminated substance in the first offense.
• Amelia Purdon, was charged, February 22, for trafficking a contaminated substance in the first offense.
• Rebecca D. Hughes, was charged, February 23, for failure to appear in court.
• Damien Edgar Calbreath, was charged, February 22, for failure to appear in court.
