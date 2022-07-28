The Madisonville Police released the following report:
• Brandon M. Morse, was charged, July 26, 2022, for reckless homicide of four month of baby.
• Raye A. Geary, was charged, July 26, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines and probation violation. Geary also charged for failure to appear in court.
• Kristina F. McGrann, was charged, July 26, 2022, for failure to improper signal, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of methamphetamine.
• Michelle T. Brown, was charged, July 26, 2022, for possession of synthetic drugs in the first offense and trafficking contaminated substances in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine.
• Michael Alan Mott, was charged, July 27, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Ronald J. McPherson, was charged, July 27, 2022, for probation violation for felony offense and failure to appear in court. McPherson also charged for drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine in the first degree, second offense.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
• David S. Ruark, of Madisonville, was charged, July 27, 2022, for operating a vehicle under the influence and for possession of an open alcoholic container in the vehicle while driving.
• Earl R. Cook, of Hopkinsville, was charged, July 27, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
