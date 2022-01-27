On Wednesday, Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield confirmed that the final death toll from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado in Dawson Springs had risen to 15.
The final victim, Vollie Calvin Kelley, died on Dec. 30 while being hospitalized for injuries sustained during the tornado.
They are:
• Mary Alice Adams — 74
• Marlin Acree — 34
• Jeff Eckert — 70
• Jennifer Eckert — 69
• Sonya Kaye McChesney — 67
• Jennifer Bruce — 65
• Ernie Akin — 86
• Marsha Hall — 71
• Carol Grisham — 80
• Carolyn Sigler — 78
• Carl Hogan — 60
• John Hale — 54
• Claude Mitchell — 67
• Oaklynn Koon — 2 months
• Vollie Kelley — 84
According to Mayfield the final two deaths from the storm were the only ones to have occurred after recovery efforts. Both Koon and Kelley died while hospitalized, the remainder of these victims were recovered on the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.