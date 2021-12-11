They say a photo is worth 1,000 words. Photographs can capture the good times and serve as reminders of events that we never want to forget.
One resident of New Albany, IN is hoping that they can help return such a memory to a Hopkins County resident.
When Greg Johnson stepped out into his garden this morning, located roughly 170 miles north of Hopkins County he saw something on the ground. When he picked it up, he found himself looking at a photograph of a bunch of teenagers that he didn't know.
On the back was the inscription: “Senior DSHS Marching Band, Fall 2000.”
"It’s not a wedding photograph, not a priceless heirloom," he said. "But it is a small memory of an ordinary day in happier times, and I’m prepared to send it to someone who values it. If not, I’ll keep it safe with my own photographs and just pass along my sympathies."
Its not uncommon to hear of mail and other items from houses hit by tornados to be found miles away, but its still always a shocking reminder of how strong these storms really are.
If this photo belongs to you, or someone you know, please contact us at The Messenger and we will help you contact Mr. Johnson so he can return it to you. Send email to: mhughes@the-messenger.com
