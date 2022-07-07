The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation is be hosting a series of free workshops on digital skills using resources from Grow with Google to help small businesses prepare for re-opening and to help with marketing their business.
The class, Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps and Reach Customers Online with Google, will take place July 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. Participants will learn how customers find their business online and how to promote their business using Search Engine Optimization (SEO).
During the workshop participants will also learn best practices for improving your website’s visibility on all devices, how to create a free Google My Business listing, tips and tricks for managing your Google listing, how to advertise your business, and how to create a free marketing video using your Google listing.
The course will be led by Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, and registration is required for this event.
To register visit, https://tinyurl.com/4ww6re68
For more information about the course or if you need help registering please email Melanie Tapp directly at mtapp@westcentralky.com
The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit, governed by an independent board of directors and is located at 38 W. Arch Street in Madisonville, KY.
