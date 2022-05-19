The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is collaborating with both federal and state agencies, as well as legal aid services, to offer their services and resources to families who are recovering and starting to rebuild from the Dec. 10, 11, 2021 tornadoes.
The Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be held on May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the high school gym in Mayfield, located at 700 Douhitt Street.
The fair is a team effort of local, state and federal resources to help answer survivors’ questions and provide resources as they rebuild and repair their homes and lives after the devastating tornadoes. Subject matter experts will be present o discuss programs and resources that are available to survivors.
Information on: Housing, Homeowners insurance, foreclosure prevention, title issues/successions, Legal services, Disaster mitigation, Various types of loans, and much more. Sign language interpreters and Spanish language interpreters will be available at the event to assist disaster survivors. If you have any questions about the event, please email, ky_webmanager@hud.gov or call (502) 582-5251.
For information on Kentucky’s tornado recovery efforts, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.
