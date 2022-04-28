Leadership Hopkins County’s Project Picnic provides a bright and cheerful handicap accessible tables located throughout Hopkins County which encourages and invites community members to connect while sharing a healthy meal or playing a game on the picnic tables.
“The tables were designed to promote inclusivity for all families to enjoy,” said LHC Project Picnic Member Austin Elliot. “They are built with a bench on one each side, allowing accessibility for wheelchair users on the other side.”
Developed through collaboration, these Hopkins County business professionals have genuine interest to encourage beautification and fellowship in our community.
“Picnics provide excellent benefits for mental and physical health,” said LHC Project Picnic member Colbi Ferguson. “When you join someone at the table, it promotes open communication and fellowship.”
The tables were built by the Agriculture Construction class at Hopkins County Central High School. The Madisonville City Park is providing a storage area for the tables until they are ready to be delivered to their locations. The partnerships between the local organizations were instrumental for the success of this project Ferguson added.
Project Picnic Tables will be installed the first week of May at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center and the Regional Senior Citizens Center. Two additional tables will be donated to the city of Dawson Springs sometime in May as well.
Leadership Hopkins County (LHC) has a mission to identify, educate and inspire leaders to serve their community. Each group in the program must develop and execute a community project that embodies servant leadership.
The projects are sponsored by Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Hopkins County. The Picnic Project embodies all values of leadership, developing partnerships and all other aspects of the group.
