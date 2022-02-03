As the ice storm gets closer, the Hopkins County Health Department posted some tips on how to protect food before, during, and after a power outage.
Before a power outage occurs, it is best to plan as best you can. Some things to do would be freezing containers of water and gel packs to help keep food cold and putting appliance thermometers in the refrigerator and freezer.
A good temperature to keep freezers at is zero degrees Fahrenheit or below and refrigerators at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The tips suggest freezing refrigerated items like leftovers, milk, fresh meat, and poultry that will not be used immediately.
Grouping foods together in the freezer can help foods stay colder longer. If you think the power may be out for an extended period of time, try buying dry or black ice to keep the fridge or freezer cold. Also, store non-perishable foods on a higher shelf to avoid floodwaters.
During a power outage, it’s best to keep the refrigerator and freezer closed to maintain cold temperatures. If the doors stay closed, a full freezer will hold its temperature for 48 hours, while a half-full freezer will only hold for 24 hours. Keeping the door closed on a refrigerator will only keep food safe for four hours.
After a power outage, seeing if any of the food has spoiled should be one of the top priorities. Check the temperature inside the refrigerator and freezer, if they are still at safe temperatures, the food should be fine.
The Health Department said to never taste food to determine if the food spoiled or not.
Foods that are prone to spoiling fast and should be thrown out if there is doubt about its freshness are meat, poultry, seafood, soft cheeses, shredded cheeses, milk, cream, yogurt, and other dairy products, opened baby formula, eggs, and egg products, dough, cooked pasta and cooked or cut produce.
Foods that don’t need to be thrown out immediately are hard cheeses, grated Parmesan, grated Romano, butter or margarine, opened fruit juices, opened canned fruits, jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, ketchup, olives, pickles, Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, and Hosin sauces, peanut butter, opened vinegar-based dressings, bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas, breakfast foods like waffles, pancakes and bagels, fruit pies, fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices, and uncut raw vegetables and fruits.
Foods that contain ice crystals or was kept at 40 degrees or below Fahrenheit should be safe.
