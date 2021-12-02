State Rep. Melinda Prunty learned what it was like to be principal for a day at Grapevine Elementary School on Wednesday.
The Kentucky Association of School Administrators started the “Principal for a Day” program to show legislators what a normal day for principals is like.
Prunty said she had no expectations of what the day would bring or even what she would be doing at Grapevine for Principal Kelcey Postlewait.
“I just asked her to plan my schedule, and I would do whatever she wanted me to do,” she said. “It has been great. It has been good to get into the classroom and actually see what the teachers are doing.”
Postlewait said she wanted Prunty to see what a normal day as a principal would be like, which means every day can be different. She wanted to show Prunty what it is like to be in a classroom.
“She has been very open to going into classrooms and working with students,” said Postlewait. “She has gone in to read stories, and she has worked with kids individually. She has done a great job of working with all of our wildcats this morning.”
She said Prunty has been open to helping out, and the teachers have loved having her.
Prunty said she has been reading to students and helping kids spell words. She said it is great positive reinforcement, and it has been great getting to help.
“I have eight, soon to be nine, grandkids, and I get on the floor and play with my grandkids all the time, so it is like being with them,” she said.
Postlewait said as principal she makes a point to visit with the students and be out and about, so the students know who she is. She made sure Prunty had that opportunity as well, seeing the students and talking with them.
Postlewait planned the day so Prunty would spend the morning getting to know the kids and helping out in classrooms, while the afternoon was spent with the teachers and getting to know their needs.
“She will get both sides of it from the students and the teachers,” she said.
She hopes Prunty will take what she has learned at Grapevine and use that information when the Education Committee makes decisions that affect the schools.
“Just remembering what it is like sitting in the student’s seat and the teacher’s seat,” said Postlewait.
Prunty said her experience at Grapevine is giving her a greater understanding of what works and doesn’t work for schools. She plans to take that information back with her to Frankfort and the Education Committee.
“I think it will be very helpful to add perspective to that role I play in Frankfort,” she said.
Prunty said she had a very positive experience at Grapevine and said it would be great if every school in Kentucky was like Grapevine, with all the school staff being involved in the student’s education.
