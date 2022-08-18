The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Charlene Whitsell, was charged, August 16, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking.
James C. Williams, was charged, August 16, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Ricardo Matthew Edgar Purdy, was charged, August 17, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana and failure to produce insurance card.
Bradley Earl Parrish, was charged, August 16, 2022, for no operator’s license.
