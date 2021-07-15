Vehicle transactions started back up at the Hopkins County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday but with slower computer speeds.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said the vehicle transactions are available again at the clerk’s office but said the computers are running slow and that the public should expect longer wait times.
“Expect slower computers and longer wait lines,” she said.
Cloern said that there is not an estimated time when the computers are expected to run back at regular speed as backlogged transactions are processed.
The system first experienced issues over the Fourth of July weekend when the transition from the Automated Vehicle Information System that the clerk’s offices currently use to a new inventory system caused a “service interruption.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet stated in a release that the new system is part of an effort to “modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet’s long term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new system.”
No driver information as impacted, according to the cabinet, but transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling were affected.
The KYTC also is encouraging drivers to utilize online resources at www.drive.ky.gov, which was previously not able to process transactions as well.
Cloern said she would continue to update the public with any updates on the office’s Facebook page at www. facebook.com/ Hopkins- County-Clerks-Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.