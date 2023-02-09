Reporter
After several years of planning and decisions, the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners launched a new website on Jan. 31 that they hope will allow them to better communicate with the community.
Donna Stricklin, the committee chair, said they did not have a website before but felt it would be extremely beneficial for educational purposes.
“We felt like it would be a relevant way to communicate with the community about what the master gardeners are doing and provide additional resources for the community,” she said.
Linda Thomas, a Master Gardener member, said the site is very user-friendly.
“This gives us another opportunity to get the word out,” she said. “The committee did a wonderful job.”
Stricklin said they wanted to create a website to reach a wide range of the community since not everyone likes looking up articles and reading them on their phones.
“We want to reach a wide range of ages in the public, so they have access to both ways,” she said.
Stricklin said the committee was very proud and ecstatic to have the first phase of the website up and running considering none of them had any website-building experience.
“We used the Wix platform, and it was extremely user-friendly,” she said.
What is currently up is just phase one of the process. Stricklin said phase two includes an education page with multiple resources and a portal for members to pay dues and log their volunteer hours.
“Phase two, we will work on this year and hope to have it completed by the end of the year,” she said.
They haven’t promoted the website much since its launch, but the master gardeners plan to mention the website with every event they promote on their Facebook page.
To view everything on the website, visit www.pmgaky.org. To keep up with the Pennyroyal Master Gardeners, follow them on Facebook.
