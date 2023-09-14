The attack on the United States of America on Sept. 11, 2001, caused a flood of mixed emotions across the states.
That day Americans were shocked, scared, and worried, when the Twin Towers, the World Trade Center, and the Pentagon were hit by airplanes and the flight that crashed in Pennsylvania to keep it from hitting the White House.
Stacey Grable, a resident of Dawson Springs, said 9/11 hit him hard as he was working as a paramedic for an Air Evac Lifeteam in Hopkins County.
“I worked on Sept. 10, the day before the attack,” he said. “I was getting off work the day of the attack at 8 a.m. We were doing shift change, and one of the flight nurses was watching TV.”
Grable asked the nurse what he was watching, but all the nurse would tell him was that it was live.
“We all gathered around the TV,” he said. “As it went on and played out, it was heartbreaking to know that we lost brothers and sisters in fire, EMS, and police.”
Several of the pilots working for the Air Evac company were retired military. Grable said two of them rejoined the military after 9/11.
He said it was shocking to see as nothing like that had happened in the United States in his lifetime.
“Nobody knew what was coming next,” said Grable. “We were really worried something else was going to happen.”
Over the next few days, weeks, and years, he realized how many rescue workers, firefighters, and police officers were gone.
“I realized that I lost several brothers and sisters that I have never met, and I’ll never get the chance to meet them,” he said.
The sobering realization Grable had was that if he had been in that area helping, he may not have come back.
The good thing, if anything good came out of that day, is that Americans became closer and stronger.
“I think it strengthened the United States,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.