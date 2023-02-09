Communities around Hopkins County will now have access to an automated notification system already in use by the county, making it much easier to keep the public informed in the event of an emergency.
During this week’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, it was presented to the court that other cities within the county, specifically Earlington and Dawson Springs, wanted to be added to the RAVE alert system that is currently being used when there are emergency type events that need to be communicated to citizens and businesses.
Rave Mobile Safety provides this program to communities and organizations around the country, allowing them to send emergency alerts as phone calls, text or emails to a set list of people. Such emergency type situations include weather related incidents, water boil advisories, downed trees, traffic insight, road closings, burn bans and road repavings.
According to Hopkins County GIS Manager, Kim Ezell, the city limit boundaries have been loaded into the mapping system and all calls going out will show ‘Hopkins County’ on the caller ID. All text and email alerts can be specified for the exact city and its location.
Magistrates approved this request, and a resolution will be made and read at the next Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting.
This is just for the cities within Hopkins County, excluding the city of Madisonville as they have their own alert system.
All incorporated cities in Hopkins County will have access to this system, however, they do not have to use it if choose not to.
