The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that entries are now being accepted for the 2023 Adopt-A-Highway art contest for Kentucky school students.
The deadline for students to submit artwork is Oct. 20, and the theme this year is Adopt-A-Highway: Can it, Kentucky!
Governor Andy Beshear said the poster contest is a great way to encourage young Kentuckians to take pride in the state while encouraging everyone to do their part to Kentucky beautiful.
“Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and environmental impacts,” he said.
KYTC has held the contest for over 20 years to increase environmental awareness among children, educate the public about the harmful effects of litter, and encourage behaviors that promote a clean environment.
Last year, nearly 300 students from across the commonwealth submitted artwork.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said the art contest is a time-honored way to show the creativity and skills of the youth while driving a serious message everyone can get behind.
The contest is divided into four age groups, 5-8. 9-11, 12-14, and 15-18. The winners of each division will receive a $100 gift card, while second and third-place finishers will receive a $50 gift card.
The first, second, and third-place winners in all age groups will also have their artwork featured on social media, and prints will be displayed at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort.
Students enrolled in a Kentucky public, private, or home school may enter. Entries must be postmarked no later than Oct. 22.
For more information on the Adopt-A-Highway Program, including entry forms and evaluation criteria for the 2023 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest, visit transportation.ky.gov/AdoptaHighway.
