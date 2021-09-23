The tax bills for the Dawson Springs Independent School District will be delayed being sent out until Nov. 15 as the district is set to advertise the proposal for a 45 day period, which overlaps into the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office’s normal tax collection time.
Dawson Springs Independent School District Superintendent Leonard Whalen said that the board proposed Monday night to keep the rate at 74.7 cents.
“That raised an issue because the property value in Dawson Springs had increased and that would raise the revenue in the city for folks for that tax district by more than 4%,” said Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson. “When that happens, there has to be a 45 day period where the school system has to advertise that this is what the tax rate is proposed to be at.”
This advertisement period allows people to review the proposal and gives the public a chance to petition the rate as well, according to Whalen.
Sanderson said that the sheriff’s office could start collecting taxes for the school system but there was a possibility that it could be the wrong amount.
“We are choosing to wait until that 45 day period is over to send out tax bills to the people in the school district because if, for some reason, their amount changes, we don’t want to have to send out another set of bills to collect a different amount or issue refunds … so we have to be careful about how we handlet his,” said Sanderson.
Sanderson added that the sheriff’s office’s options were limited adding that the 45 day period is going to overlap when the office is supposed to legally start collecting taxes.
“We will send out everyone else’s bills as normal and start collecting taxes on Oct. 1 except for everyone in the Dawson Springs Independent School District, and that projected starting date for them will be Nov. 15,” said Sanderson. “They will still receive their discount if paid early and still be allowed the same amount of time.”
Sanderson added that those in the district will not be able to pay the bill electronically and will have to either mail it to the sheriff’s office, pay in person or use the drop box at the office.
Whalen said the advertisement is set to run in today’s issue of The Messenger.
