Mark Kiper, who has been living and working in Madisonville for the past three years, is proud and honored to offer a unique opportunity for the community to enjoy this holiday season and beyond.
Growing up on livestock farms in Nashville, TN, Kiper wanted to share his story.
“This started in memory of my wife (Jennifer Elaine B. Kiper) who passed away from her ten year battle with cancer. We always went to car shows, we loved ‘em,” he said. “The shiny vehicles were great, but we love the patina ones with the rust and mismatched paint, you know, where they leave the paint in the original state. We never got the opportunity to buy one together, but in her passing I had the overwhelming urge to do this in memory of her.”
According to Kiper, the theme came about one day out of the blue.
“I called her ‘B’, short for baby,” he said. “I grew up on a livestock farm and I ran a lot of barbwire fencing. The reason for it, is to protect what’s inside. I always protected her, so that protects the B. That started the ranch theme, the barbwire around the B.”
Searching the internet for what seemed like forever, Kiper finally found the perfect truck to fit the theme of the business. It was government owned, out of Fort Knox, been through several hands and was eventually restored in Bowling Green.
The Ford 1946 F1 Pickup has now coined the name and business identity as the Truck Elaine.
“I wanted a 50 or older model truck and like I said it was perfect. Didn’t change anything on it, just a new engine, different frame, new interior which is cowhide leather, it again goes with the ranch theme.”
Just getting the business started, Kiper has hired Karen McPeek Photography to take professional photos for family portraits, engagement sessions, weddings, graduations and whatever else people inquire about. McPeek also did all of the official photos for the website.
“I knew the photographer from doing family events and booked a mini with her and then from there I knew she was really friendly. She’s small enough that she would be interested in doing it, and when we talked about it she got really excited. She’s from the area and knew what people like.”
In addition to the photography, Elaine has been in a few car shows and that will continue, according to Kiper.
“I ride around in town and people want to take a picture with it, it’s just that kind of truck. We did mini sessions at Mahr park and people were loving it.”
It has been a slow enough of start but that is what Kiper wanted it to be. He thinks next year once everything is situated and officially launched, it will take off.
“This is what we expected and we are excited. We thought if we ever got a truck it would just be for the car shows. I never thought photography, but people mentioned how cool it would be. The more people who commented and look at it, I thought OK maybe this could be something. I know my wife would have loved this, and here I am now, doing this in her honor.”
For more information on The Truck Elaine, or to book a photo session visit The Truck Elaine on Facebook. The official website will be launching soon, and information will be posted on Facebook.
