After not holding the Dawson Springs Mule Day event last year due to COVID-19, the organizers for the event said they were pleased with the turnout on Saturday.
Tommy Gunn, one of the organizers, said they had moderate crowds and the weather was great.
“After the COVID shut down, we had no idea what to expect,” he said. “We were very happy with the end result and the number in attendance.”
While the event was at the same location as previous years, this year, a new pavilion was added.
“It was the first time working around that structure and setting up the way we did,” said Gunn.
This year was a learning experience, and he is hopeful they can improve next year, especially with spectator conveniences, he said.
“We did not have bleachers this year, and a lot of people had to stand and watch some of the events,” said Gunn.
The pony pull was the main event for that day, and he said there were 21 to 22 teams that participated, which is above average.
“It was a fairly long event,” said Gunn.
Some of those participating in the event came from other states like Indiana, Arkansas, and several from Kansas, he said. The pony pull event went on so long that they were unable to have the area event.
“The arena did not happen because of the late afternoon heat,” said Gunn. “We were not getting any sign-ups.”
The first activity of the day was the parade, which started an hour earlier than in previous years, he said.
“I think that might have caused some confusion,” said Gunn.
It was a small parade, even adding in some vehicles from the cars and coffee show going on downtown, he said. They were hoping more cars would participate, but he understood that they were already involved in another event.
“We were not disappointed, but it could have been bigger and we are hoping it is next year,” said Gunn.
He said they will continue to learn and grow the event, so it can become bigger and better each year.
