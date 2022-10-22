The new Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Center in now officially finished and poised to assist area residents as they continue to recover from last year’s devastating Dec. 10 tornado. That facility, along with a lot of hard work by a lot of people, is helping Hopkins County rebuild.
Mike Duncan, Co-Chair of the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group, told members of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court that they have finally been able to get through the FEMA List, which consisted of nearly 1,700 people.
“We have worked real hard. Volunteers, case workers, everyone, it’s been a team effort,” he said.
Tuesday afternoon the group celebrated the new facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony, located in Barnsley “right off the gravel road”.
Duncan stated that they have received a lot of donations in the past few weeks, a lot of name brand appliances. Some of the appliances will be distributed while others may be picked up, however, everything will need to be done through a case worker to ensure proper documentation and protocol.
“The Long Term Recovery Group has been working hard, with the catholic charities. We are helping people and we have distributed a lot of things. The thing is, when you get donations you never know what you’re getting, but we are so appreciative.“
Duncan wanted to emphasize, there are people working every day trying to do something to help those in, whether people know about their efforts or not.
“A lot of different things are happening and I want people to know that.”
