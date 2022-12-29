The holidays can be a time of great joy, but for those away from their families, it can also be a time of great sadness.
Laura Adamson, the behavioral health coordinator at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the holidays may trigger more feelings of sadness, disappointment, and abandonment in some people due to the lack of connection.
“The best way to help those alone during the holidays is to provide as much social support as possible to show people they are important and valued,” she said.
Those most affected by the holiday sadness are the elderly due to a lack of support and relationships they have because of advanced age. Families who are separated from loved ones or who have lost someone close to them can also have deeper feelings of sadness during the holidays.
The holidays can also be a stressor for anyone with mental health issues who are struggling to address their stressor in a healthy way.
People in distress, or their family members, can reach out to the Suicide Hotline at 988 or text 741741 if they don’t want to talk over the phone.
Adamson said anyone hesitant to reach out for help should utilize the text number to get immediate support.
“Utilize the text number to assist in providing immediate support along with utilizing additional means of social support to assist in encouraging them to move forward in taking care of themselves or loved ones,” she said.
The hospital wants to support anyone in need, and the doors are always open whenever someone needs to be supported in a more structured and empathetic environment. The hospital offers inpatient services and hopes to offer outpatient services to best support families in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.