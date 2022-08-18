Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has re-opened the Acute Rehabilitation Unit under the medical directorship of Dr. James Donley.
Hospital President Robert Ramey said their patients and community need the services they can provide in acute rehabilitation.
“We are happy to be able to provide this level of care that will allow these patients to heal close to home and family,” he said.
Donley has been a member of the medical staff at Baptist Health for several years as an orthopedic surgeon and is excited to return as the medical director of the unit.
“Our interdisciplinary team will work together to provide a full range of acute rehabilitation services,” said Donley. “A comprehensive plan of care is custom-tailored to each patient’s specific needs to help them regain function or skills lost due to injury or disability.”
Baptist Health temporarily halted operations of the ARU in 2020 because the space and staff were needed to address the urgent needs of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the number of hospitalizations has decreased for COVID-19-positive patients and the need for ARU services remains, the decision to re-open the unit was made. They accepted their first patient in early August.
Some of the more common injuries and illnesses treated on the ARU include CVA-stroke, spinal cord injury, congenital deformity, amputation, major multiple trauma, hip fracture, brain injury, arthritis, neurological disorders such as MS, Muscular Dystrophy, and Parkinson’s as well as burns.
“Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville is committed to helping each patient return to their most productive and fulfilled life possible,” said Donley.
To receive care in the Acute Rehabilitation Unit, a primary care provider should make a referral for a rehab evaluation. The patient’s medical history, previous level of function, motivation status, and rehab potential will be reviewed to determine if the ARU is the most appropriate treatment environment.
For more information on the services of the ARU, talk to your Baptist Health Deaconess primary care physician.
