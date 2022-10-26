Superintendent Leonard Whalen delivered some exciting news to Panther fans at Monday evening’s meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education.
“You’re probably familiar with Kentucky Sports Radio and Matt Jones--every morning they do a big sports talk show that essentially goes through Kentucky and other areas--they called and asked if we would be willing to allow them to do their radio show on our campus,” he said. “So this Thursday (Oct. 27), Kentucky Sports Radio and Matt Jones are going to be on our campus and either going to be doing a live radio show from our high school lobby or from the Hard Work Cafe.”
According to Whalen, Jones and the crew at Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) will be in town to deliver a “rather healthy donation” to the local Habitat for Humanity chapter. “It’s through the Chamber of Commerce working with KSR--and we’re all kind of excited about that.”
The majority of the meeting was spent reviewing data from May’s Kentucky Summative Assessment, or KSA, as presented by the district’s administrators. The data was released to the public on Oct. 18. “Leading the way was Dawson Springs High School, which produced an academic rating of “green,” the second highest distinction in Kentucky,” stated Whalen in his performance summary. “High school students tested in reading, math, writing, science, and social studies--in each of these areas, Dawson Springs High School far exceeded the state average--and was among the top ten in the state in both writing and science.”
Grades six, seven, and eight are housed on the high school campus, but are scored along with Kentucky’s other public middle schools. “At the middle school level, Dawson Springs Middle School entered a transition period, as plans were made to revamp the master schedule and bring the sixth grade over from the elementary school,” he continued. “Despite this transition period, middle school students held their own, showing improvement on state assessments--including social studies, writing, science, reading, and math.”
His summary of the district’s schools also focused on the progress at Dawson Springs Elementary. “At the elementary school, the long-term process of improving school culture and performance took another big step forward as the school achieved “yellow” status, officially crossing the threshold into the upper tier of Kentucky schools,” Whalen explained.
In her report, elementary principal Jennifer Ward explained her school’s results even further. “An overall performance rating is one of five color-coded performance levels that aggregates all available state indicator data for performance status: red, lowest performance; orange; yellow; green; and blue, highest performance,” she said. “The overall indicator was yellow for Dawson Springs Elementary School.”
In the respective tested subject areas, “Reading and mathematics, yellow; science, social studies, and combined writing, orange; and the ‘Quality of School Climate and Safety’ survey, orange,” said Ward.
The Quality of School Climate and Safety survey accounts from four to five% of a school’s overall performance level.
Todd Marshall, principal of the middle and high schools, continued the data talk during his report. “In regards to state test scores, the high school is still performing better than area high schools around us, while the middle School still has some improvements to make,” he said.
Marshall was the driving force behind the initiative to move the sixth grade from the elementary school across campus to the high school building to join the seventh and eighth grades in what was previously known as the junior high wing. With that move at the beginning of the current school session, all of the accountability for grades six through 11 is now in one building.
Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah concluded his report with a pat on the back for the students and faculty. “Given the year that Dawson Springs experienced, we can be very pleased with the relative results,” he said.
Whalen echoed those sentiments. “Last school year was violently interrupted by the December 10th F4 tornado that devastated Dawson Springs, Mayfield, and several other communities in Kentucky,” he said. “Incredibly, our community persevered through this tragedy and proved once again why Dawson Springs Schools is one of the premier academic institutions in Kentucky.”
In other news, the Board:
• reviewed the results of the “Kindergarten Entry Screener” as presented by Ward. “Kentucky’s Common Kindergarten Entry Screener--the BRIGANCE Early Childhood Kindergarten Screen III--provides a quick and accurate assessment of a child’s development in five areas: Academic/Cognitive, Language, Development, Physical Development, Self-Help and Social-Emotional Development,” she said. “58.54% of our outgoing preschoolers scored as ready for kindergarten or ready with enrichment--which is up from 44% last year--thanks to Little Panther Academy.”
• was informed by Marshall that the induction for new Beta Club members will occur on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.
• received the Enrollment and Attendance Report as presented by Kent Workman, Director of Pupil Personnel. “Our total enrollment stands at 504 students, which is up from last month’s total of 491 students--with three students added to the preschool,” he said.
• recognized Fine Arts Award recipients Maggie Conklin, third grade; Leela Fields, seventh grade; and junior Natalie McGinnis.
• presented the Stilwell Technology Award to District Technology Coordinator Spencer Spratt and Laura James, former District Technology Coordinator and current IC Coordinator. Named after the late William E. Stillwell, Ph.D., the award is presented by the Kentucky Department of Education to the “unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in education technology.”
