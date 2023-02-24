The Madisonville Police Department will soon be welcoming a new lateral hire, Steven Krueger, who was sworn in by City Clerk Kim Blue, Tuesday evening at the Madisonville City Council meeting. Krueger has three years of law enforcement experience from Augusta, KY Police Department.
Krueger’s training and certifications Include bike certification, Reid interview and interrogation, sexual assault/domestic violence, social media investigation, and patrol rifle 1 through NORSE.
“We are very happy to get good, qualified people to fill these positions,” Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan said. “It’s an honor to welcome him to the MPD family.”
