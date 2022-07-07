As the 2021-2022 campaign year closes out, the United Way of the Coalfield welcomes its new partner agencies.
UWC Executive Director Don Howerton said this year they have 14 agencies running 14 programs.
“Ten of those 14 agencies work in both Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties, which is important to us,” he said.
Dee Padgett, UWC office manager, said all the agencies serve the community through health, education, or financial stability.
There are 13 returning agencies and one new agency this year. The new agency is Minority Economic Development Council.
The other 13 agencies are the American Red Cross, Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center, PACS Home Delivered Meals, The Salvation Army, Hopkins County Family YMCA, Sanctuary, Inc., Trace Industries, CASA of Midwest KY, Hope2All, Hopkins County 4-H, The Learning Center of Madisonville, ARCH Coalition, and Hopkins County Community Clinic.
Howerton said the allocations committee chose these agencies because the programs they run help make the community better, which is one of the goals of United Way.
Padgett said YMCA’s funding will go toward their Swim Aquatics program. Minority Economic Development Council will use their money to offer a class for future homeowners.
“To help them with budgeting, insurance, all the things you would need to know as a first-home buyer,” she said.
Howerton said Hope2All will continue feeding those who need a little extra help, and Sanctuary will continue helping battered and abused individuals whether men or women.
These 14 agencies are funded through the support the community gave to United Way of the Coalfield last campaign year and helped them raise $191,000.
