The Dawson Springs High School held a ceremony commemorating 9/11 on Monday. The ceremony honored the Freedom flag, which was created after that day, and a piece of steel from the World Trade Center that will be at the school for a year.
Todd Marshall, the DS middle and high school principal, said it is a huge honor to house a piece of steel from that day for the next year.
“They contacted me last year and asked if I would be interested in it, and I was like, ‘Yes, absolutely.’ ” he said. “If we could be one of the schools selected, we would be honored to do it.”
The other school in Kentucky chosen to house a piece of steel from the World Trade Center is Heritage Christian Academy in Hopkinsville.
Ty Marshall, a junior at DSHS, said he is glad the high school has a piece of history in their small school.
“I find it honorable,” he said.
Chloe Britt, also a junior at DSHS, said it is interesting to see a piece of history in their school.
The high school received a Freedom Flag from the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 earlier, and flying that flag was part of the ceremony. Marshall said they also received a lot of information on what the flag represents and have included that into their curriculum.
“Our two history teachers have gone over the information last week as well as today,” he said. “I think it has helped because there are a lot of kids that don’t know about it.”
Marshall said many of his students know what happened to the World Trade Center but may not know what happened to the Pentagon or the flight that went down in Pennsylvania.
“It is an honor for us to have that and to be able to explain all the different elements and all the different things that happened on that day,” he said.
Madeline Back, a senior at DSHS, said they are shown videos of the flights every year.
“We weren’t alive for it, but we will remember it,” she said.
The ceremony included members of the Dawson Springs Boy Scout Troop 3014. They hung the Freedom Flag outside on the high school’s flag pole under the American Flag. As the elements of the Freedom Flag were announced over the loudspeaker, the troop lowered the American and Freedom flags to half-mast.
Stacey Grable, the assistant scout master for Troop 3014, said it was a pleasure to be part of the ceremony.
“These boys have worked really hard with flag presentations and ceremonies,” he said. “They did this all on their own with no adult guidance.”
Marshall said flying the Freedom Flag for September will be something they continue to do.
The piece of steel from the World Trade Center will be in the Dawson Springs High School lobby on display for the next year.
“If anyone in the community wants to come up and see it they are more than welcome,” said Marshall.
