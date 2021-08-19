A Dawson Springs man, who avoided capture for weeks, was arrested Wednesday by authorities for a variety of gun-related and wanton endangerment charges dating back to mid-July.
Joseph Franklin, 39, was charged with fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle and on foot, trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence,two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, 12 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and using restricted ammo during a felony.
On Wednesday, a joint operation between the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department was conducted to stop Franklin in a vehicle on U.S. Highway 41 near Hopkins County Central High School.
Police said Franklin fled the police headed south.
During the pursuit, police said they observed Franklin throwing items out of the vehicle. The pursuit ended in the White City Wildlife Management Area where Franklin wrecked his truck and began fleeing on foot into a “heavily wooded area.”
Detectives conducted a search warrant on the truck and found drug paraphernalia suspected to be methamphetamine along with two grams of methamphetamine that had been found on the road that Franklin had thrown out the window, according to police reports.
Central dispatch eventually received a call from a citizen saying they had observed Franklin riding in the back of a truck near Kentucky Highway 2171.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Charlie Young said the driver of the truck had given Franklin a ride after he had showed up at his home.
According to a news release, Franklin was taken into custody without incident.
As of press time, bond information and court appearances were not available and not other arrests were reported.
