A Dawson Springs man died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds after he was pulled over by Paducah police in a stolen vehicle, according to police reports.
Jacob Cox, 27, was pronounced dead by McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton, who determined Cox died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Around 5:20 p.m. Monday, Paducah Police were notified that a 2020 Dodge Ram had been stolen from a business. The owner of the vehicle said he believed a male he had previously seen walking towards the business had taken the vehicle.
The owner told police there was a handgun in the vehicle.
An off-duty officer later found a vehicle that matched the description of the Dodge Ram and conducted a traffic stop along with other officers.
According to police reports, the vehicle stopped and then rolled forward slowly before coming to a stop against the curb.
Officers gave numerous commands for the driver step out of the vehicle, but did not receive a response, according to police. As officers approached the vehicle they found the driver, later identified as Cox, with a wound to his chest.
Paducah Police Detectives also responded to the scene to further investigate the incident. Detectives said before stealing the truck, Cox had fled a local substance treatment center after assaulting a staff member.
Police said it was determined Cox shot himself at the beginning of the traffic stop with the handgun that was in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.
At the time of the incident, Cox had an indictment warrant from Caldwell County charging him with receiving stolen property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.