Four Hopkins County residents were arrested earlier this week following a break in at a home in Graves County.
Stephan Brown, 39, of Dawson Springs, Rita Garrett, 54, of Dawson Springs, Carl Crick, 62, of Nortonville and Casey Adcock, 41, of Dawson Springs, were all charged with the break-in of a home on the 1000 block of Highway 303 in Graves County.
Garrett was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adcock was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and criminal possession of a forgery instrument.
Crick was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Around 8:20 p.m., Jackson Purchase Rural Electric personnel responded to a residence after they were alerted to an electrical meter being disconnected at that location.
Reports indicated that the owners of the home were not there at the time of the incident.
According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, personnel observed a black Chevrolet pickup truck occupied by a male and female later identified as Brown and Garrett.
Reports indicate the truck sped away through a wooded area and traveled Highway 303 where it was spotted by one of the Graves Sheriff’s deputies that was responding to the call.
Deputies took the two suspects into custody and some stolen property was recovered along with methamphetamine and electric scales, according to a news release.
Deputies soon learned there were two additional men left inside the residence that were still taking items. The two men were later identified as Crick and Adcock.
The search for Crick and Adcock continued throughout the night and early Tuesday morning, according to Hayden.
Just after midnight Tuesday, Crick was found in a Wal-Mart parking lot and was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and $5,070 in counterfeit money, and he also was in possession of stolen property, according to reports.
Police say Crick called for an ambulance at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning after injuring his ankle while running from the residence that was burglarized. He was arrested after receiving treatment at Jackson Purchase Hospital in Mayfield.
As of Wednesday, all four remained housed at the Graves County Jail. Brown’s bond was set at a total of $30,000 cash bond and Garrett and Crick were both set at $10,000 cash bonds. Bond information for Adcock was not available by press time.
No court dates have been set yet.
