A Madisonville man was charged with child sexual abuse, sodomy and incest charges from assaults allegedly dating as far back as 2007.
Tommy Gibson, 41, was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of first-degree sodomy with a victim younger than 12-years-old, 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse with victim younger than 12-years-old and five counts of incest with a victim under 12-years-old.
According to a news release from the Madisonville Police Department, Gibson was charged after a “lengthy” investigation involving several victims.
According to arrest reports released on Wednesday, one victim told police that Gibson had assaulted him multiple times between October 2007 to October 2009 at a residence at 71 Cedar Lane in Nortonville where Gibson lived. Another victim claimed that he was assaulted five times between June 2016 and August 2016 at the Nortonville residence.
A third victim reported that on July 7, Gibson had abused him during an overnight stay at a home in Madisonville.
According to the MPD, the incest and sodomy charges are Class A felonies that carry a penalty of 20 to 50 years of incarceration, and the abuse charge is a Class C felony that carries a penalty of five to 10 yeras of incarceration.
As of Wednesday, Gibson remains lodged in the Hopkins County Jail on a $100,000 cash bail bond. He has a court date set for 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.