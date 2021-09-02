Dawson Springs Police Capt. Lance Nosbusch was one of 23 law enforcement officers to graduate Friday from the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Academy of Police Supervision.
This is the 86th graduating class from the program.
The APS is also known as the sergeant’s academy, and is a three week, 122 hour training program meant for newly-promoted sergeants or officers who are on a promotion list to become sergeants at their respective agencies.
The training program began in 2003 and is described by the department as a deep dive into how to influence groups of people in a positive way, how to apply situational leadership and other leadership development skills.
State leaders congratulated the officers at the ceremony.
“Thank you for rising up to the challenge of studying hard, taking a risk, and signing up to serve in these leadership roles that are essential to not only your law enforcement agency, but our commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear at the graduation. “Our law enforcement officers help the entire commonwealth move forward to becoming the better Kentucky we all want for all of our people.”
“APS Class 86 represents law enforcement agencies from every corner of the state and a variety of law enforcement types,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I’m proud to congratulate these leaders on earning their APS pin and encourage them to lead purposefully and stay humble.”
