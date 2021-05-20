Editor’s note: This is an open letter from Dawson Springs Superintendent Lenny Whalen to all parents and guardians of kids in the Dawson system.
The end of the school year is closing quickly on us. Our students and staff have put forth a tremendous effort over the last few months as we‘ve attempted to regain a solid semblance of a routine. Our last for students, which will be in-person, will be next Wednesday, May 26. Graduation will occur at 7 p.m. with limited capacity that evening.
Below are a number of information items I believe you will find important as we wrap up this school year and get prepared for next school year. Should you have any questions or need further information please contact the office of your child’s school.
Information of interest, includes:
• Wednesday, May 26, is the last day for students with graduation at 7 p.m. (will be live streamed online).
• summer school for those who need it will begin Tuesday, June 1 and will run through Friday, June 18.
• our school nurse will have COVID-19 vaccine shots available for any student age 12 and over who would like one. We encourage students to get the vaccine but it is a decision totally up to each student/family. If you have any questions please contact Nurse Kathy by calling 270-797-3811, ext. 1.
• at this time, based on the most recent information from the CDC and the governor, we expect that masks will not be required when schools starts back next school year.
• first day for students is Aug. 11. We intend to be in session with all students back five days a week.
Next year, our district will provide a virtual option for students in grades 7-12 only who have significant, verifiable need due to a medically fragile health situation.
We anticipate the numbers participating in this will be extremely low. To be admitted for virtual instruction as school internal review panel will review applications and make a decision related to being approved for virtual or not.
Those participating in virtual will not be eligible to participate in sports, band, prom, etc. Principal Marshall at the high school is the person to contact for inquiries related to virtual. We do not intend to have a virtual offering below seventh grade.
In addition to expanding our preschool, we will be going five full days each week. Under this expansion, students will not need to qualify academically to be admitted and the student does not have to be a Dawson Springs resident.
There will be caps on enrollment so applying early is important. We encourage any families with children aged 3-and-up who may want to consider pursuing preschool services to contact Kristin Merrill at 270-797-3811, ext. 1.
The YMCA summer meal program is on for this summer starting in June. Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup in multiple locations around town.
Please continue to look for updates and current information on the district Facebook page, district main page www.dawsonsprings.kyschools.us, and Superintendent Whalen’s Twitter @DSSuptWhalen.
Lenny Whalen
Dawson Springs superintendent
