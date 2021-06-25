The Madisonville Miners showed some fight in the middle innings but the Owensboro RiverDawgs were able to take the lead and steal a 12-7 victory from the Miners Thursday evening in Owensboro.
Madisonville will hope to bounce back at 6:30 p.m. tonight as these two teams face off at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
The Miners got out in front in the top of the first, but that was erased with Owensboro scoring three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning to make it a 3-1 ballgame.
Owensboro added two runs in the fourth to go up 5-1 and each team added a run in the sixth to make it a 6-2 game.
Madisonville made it interesting in the seventh loading up the bases with no outs. Brennon Williams drew a walk to walk in the run putting the bat in the hands of the go-ahead run. Brennen Hunt took advantage and hit a grand slam down the left field line to give Madisonville a 7-6 lead.
Things got testy after the seventh inning stretch as the RiverDawgs’ leadoff hitter reached first on wild throw by Miners shortstop Evan Liddie, but the ball ended up behind a few RiverDawgs sitting just beyond their dugout. The runner was initially awarded second base, but after a brief discussion between both umpires, he was sent back to first sending the Owensboro head coach into a frenzy.
After berating the umps, the RiverDawgs’ skipper was allowed to stay in, but his assistant coach was thrown out after he started arguing. The argument caused a short delay and when play resumed, Owensboro retook the lead making the score 8-7 through seven innings.
Owensboro added a few more insurance runs in the eighth to seal the ballgame.
