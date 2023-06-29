Between the errors and an early lead by the Louisville Jockeys, the Madisonville Miners were not able to make a come back and suffered a 9-2 loss at home Tuesday evening.
“We lost the game by not playing clean baseball,” Miners Head Coach Brian Campbell said. “Seven plus errors won’t win you any game.”
The Miners were able to scatter five hits throughout the game, Connor O’Connell and Nazhir Bergen each with two hits to lead the team.
Brayden Taylor got the loss for the Miners, lasting five innings, allowing nine hits and six runs, walking one and striking out seven.
“The jockeys showed up tonight from the plate. We got some things to clean up and then we will be back at it.”
