The Lady Panthers dropped one at home on Friday night in their only game during the last week, falling to the Lady Storm in a lopsided 70-31 loss.
Hopkins County Central jumped out to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter.
Dawson battled back in the second period, holding the Lady Storm to just eight points, but only managed to add ten of their own to head into the locker room trailing 31-18. Abby Ward was a bright spot for the Lady Panthers, scoring 13 of her team’s 18 in the first half.
The Lady Storm remained hot in the second half, stretching their lead to 53-28 in the third and finally finishing the Lady Panthers off in the fourth at 70-31.
Abby Ward led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, Gracie Harper had seven, Maddie Back finished with five, and Mary Drennan finished with three points in the game.
