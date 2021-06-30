Monday’s GO Junior Golf Series tournament was the last of three straight stops in Owensboro with 97 golfers braving the heat at the Pearl Club at the Summit.
Although there were no winners from Hopkins County on the leaderboards, there were a few top three finishes.
In the boys 9-10 six-hole division, Ben Dickerson finished in a tie for third with a score of 28 — just one stroke off from being in a playoff for the win.
Over in the girls 8-under division, Scarlett Sharber and Addelyn Tucker finished tied for third with both golfers shooting a 24 in three holes.
Treyson Raymer also finished in third in the boys 11-12 division with a nine-hole score of 41.
Ben Dickerson shot an 18-hole score of 92 for a third place finish in the boys 13-15 age group.
