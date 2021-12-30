When the Dawson Springs Panthers hosted Madisonville-North Hopkins on Dec. 9, nobody had any idea what would happen within the next 24 hours. That 89-41 loss might have been something to be disappointed about, but who really had the time? One day later a mile wide EF-4 tornado ripped through Dawson Springs, damaging and destroying as much as 75% of the town.
The gym that had housed screaming fans the day before was suddenly a triage center for the injured and homeless as residents and school staff fought to save as many of their own as possible. Within another day or two the gym because ground zero for collections and distribution of clothing, food and supplies for tornado victims. Walking through the building, it soon began to look like there would never be another game played there.
Even as the community continues to dig out from the storm, both literally and figuratively, the Dawson Springs Panthers and Lady Panthers are dusting off their uniforms and getting back to work. Both teams resumed practice on Tuesday, and will return to the court next week.
While some may question pushing for the return of athletics amidst the tragedy, others think that is just what the community needs to start getting things back in order.
“I know this will sound cliché but it’s really the only way to handle this situation,” said first year boys head coach Mickey Blue. “We are focusing on the positive that no one from our group was physically hurt or worse . We are taking things day by day by helping out others in the community and helping our own guys mentally get through all this.”
On Monday, the Dawson Springs boys and girls basketball teams were invited to Frankfort, where they attended a regular practice of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. For many of the players, it was the first time they had touched a basketball since Dec. 9.
“John Calipari invited us up to watch the men’s team practice yesterday,” said Lady Panthers head coach Amanda Scott. “That was a great experience for our kids. They deserved some time to enjoy themselves and be kids again since the last two weeks have been devastating and depressing for so many.”
“Basketball will help these guys have a sense of normalcy even if it’s just for a little portion of their day,” said Blue. “We saw some smiles on the court while they were playing up at UK’s practice facility.”
For both the Panthers and Lady Panthers, coming back from the unexpected month long gap in their season will be tough. While other teams have continued to practice and play games, they’ve been unable to do either.
“Both boys and girls basketball players have been helping at the school with organizing and distributing supplies,” said Scott. “We have all been working hard as a school staff and community to get people back on their feet and clean up the community. We are beyond thankful for the graciousness of not only our state but our country for stepping up and helping to support us.”
The girls will travel to Trigg County on Monday, while the boys will head to Madisonville on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.