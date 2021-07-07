It was a high scoring affair at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Tuesday as the Madisonville Miners and the Hoptown Hoppers traded the lead at Elmer Kelley Stadium. At the time of the press deadline, the Miners held onto a 14-10 lead in the top of the eighth.
Madisonville drew first blood in the home-half of the first with two runs scoring on an error by the Hoptown right fielder and Brennen Hunt driving in a run to give the Miners an early 3-0 lead.
Hoptown would strike back for four in the second, but Calyn Halvorson erased that lead with a two-run double to make it 5-4 Miners.
After the Hoppers tied it up in the third, Brennon Williams displayed his literal light tower power as he mashed a solo home run half-way up the right field light pole to untie the game followed by RBI’s by Ramirez and Will Gibbs gave Madisonville an 8-5 lead going into the fourth inning. The Hoppers got one run back in the fifth and four more in the sixth to go up 10-8, but Madisonville rallied in the bottom of the sixth with Halvorson scoring on a passed ball followed by an RBI double by Kevin Brooks to tie it up.
Brooks was able to score with the throw getting away from the first baseman on a dribbler by Justin Lauersdorf to give Madisonville a 11-10 lead.
The Miners weren’t done yet as they took advantage of two passed balls and another RBI single by Brooks to make it a four-run game going into the eighth.
A full recap of the slugfest will be in Thursday’s edition of The Messenger while the Miners will play a home-and-home series against the Paducah Chiefs in Paducah tonight and back in Madisonville Thursday.
