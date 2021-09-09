It was another busy weekend for the Dawson Springs athletic programs as the cross country teams headed west to run in Murray at the Calloway County Invitational, while the golfers teed it up at Calvert City Country Club for the Marshall County Invitational.
In the boys race, the Panthers finished second as a team behind Calloway. Tyler Hale finished sixth individually as he crossed the finish line at 18:53.90. Ethan Osborne, Lucas Osborne and Yosiyah McCune finished 10th, 11th and 12th respectively. Calloway’s Daniel Puckett took the top spot with a time of 17:39.10.
For the girls, Skye Bratcher and Kimberly Hoover finished 13th and 14th with times of 25:53.40 and 25:55.00. Vanessa Tackett and Allie Jones cracked the top 30 with 22nd and 27th finishes. Hopkinsville’s Allison Wood was the first to cross the line at 20:29.30 while her squad finished in the top spot in the team standings. Dawson did not have a team score.
On the links, the Panthers finished 12th out of an 18-team field with a score of 353. Addison Whalen led Dawson with an 80 on the day, followed by Gage Smiley’s 88 and Colby Crook’s 89. Jake Back’s 96 rounded out the team score for Dawson. Marshall County took the top spot on the team leaderboard with a 292.
The Panthers will be playing in the Class A State Tournament on Sunday at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.
