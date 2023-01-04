The last week was a bumpy one for the Dawson Springs (5-7), who went 0-4 after going 3-1 in their previous four outings to drop to 5-11 on the season.
The Panthers traveled north to Henderson last Wednesday for the Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic holiday tournament.
Dawson Springs 58
Henderson County 92
The homestanding Colonels (7-4) proved to be a tough opponent, defeating the Panthers 92-58.
Jaydon Plunkette led the way for Dawson with 21 points, followed by Montgomery Johnston with 18. Also scoring for the Panthers were Rex Blue with six, Deacon Dever and Casey Fain with four, Tyler Hale with three and Jaxen Thomas with two.
Dawson Springs 63
Union County 69
On Thursday, in game two of the tournament the Panthers met Union County (5-5). Despite a slow start, Dawson Springs battled back to keep it close, despite eventually falling 69-62.
The Braves outscored the Panthers 22-14 in the first quarter, but Dawson battled back to a tie at the half. Rex Blue led the way with a pair of threes and a free throw in the second box, scoring 7 as his team outscored Union County 14-6 to head to the locker room at 28 all.
The Braves gained a slight edge in the third period, outscoring the Panthers 21-20 despite an 11 point effort by Johnston. Dawson heading into the final box down 49-48.
In the final eight minutes the Braves managed to extend their lead, claiming a 69-63 win.
Johnston led the way with 29 points in the contest, followed by Plunkette with 17 and Blue with 13. Fain also got on the board with four points.
Dawson Springs 43
McLean County 56
In the final game of the tournament on Friday, the Panthers faced McLean County (10-2). The Cougars jumped out to an early 17-13 lead, which they held for the remainder of the contest.
The bright spot for Dawson came in the second quarter, when the Panthers outscored McLean 12-10 to head into the half trailing by two at 27-25.
The Cougars held onto their lead in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 14-12 and 14-6 in the final two periods to claim a 56-43 win.
Blue led the Panthers with 17, while Johnston also hit double digits with 11. Plunkett put up nine, Fain had four and Thomas scored two.
Dawson Springs 51
St. Mary’s 74
Dawson traveled to St. Mary’s on Tuesday. The Vikings, who came into the contest at 4-9 on the season, emerged with a 74-51 win in a contest that saw the Panthers shoot 30 free throws, hitting 20.
St. Mary’s took a 10-8 lead in the first quarter, with Dawson Springs going six of eight from the charity stripe. Things didn’t change much in the second quarter, when the Vikings stretched their lead to 25-19, with the Panthers going four of seven from the free throw line.
Dawson managed to get their offense going in the third quarter, scoring 16 points from the floor while going zero for two at the line, but the St. Mary’s offense was also rolling. The Vikings took a 54-35 lead into the final frame.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers spent most of their time at the free throw line. While Plunkette would sink a pair of threes, the rest of Dawson’s 16 points in the box would come from the line. The Panthers went 10 of 14 at the charity stripe to end the game 20 of 30.
Johnston once again led the Panthers. He added 19 points in the contest, hitting five shots from inside and going nine of 15 from the free throw line. Blue had 16 in the game, going a perfect five-for-five at the line. Plunkette had eight in the game, followed by Fain with four, Dever with two and Thomas and Bryden Mann with one each.
Dawson will return to the court n Friday when they host Madisonville-North Hopkins at 7:30 p.m.
