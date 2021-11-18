On Wednesday night, surrounded by family and friends at Lake Shore County Club, Madisonville-North Hopkins Senior Kaitlyn Zieba celebrated officially signing to continue her golf career at Murray State University.
“We know we are setting here tonight because of the support of everyone in this room,” said Kaitlyn. “This journey certainly isn’t one I could have walked alone. Its due to the support and hard work of many hands in this room. Many hands that I will never forget and efforts that will never go unnoticed.”
During the recently completed 2021 season, she led her Lady Maroons to a fourth place finish in the state tournament, shooting to a +16 tie for the 18th in the individual standings.
“Thank you to coach Milkman for giving me the opportunity to play collegiate,” she said. “I appreciate the faith and future you see in me and can’t wait to grow over the next four years. Can’t wait to be a Racer.”
