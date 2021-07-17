The Madisonville Miners (10-23) hosted the Full Count Rhythm out of Hendersonville, Tennessee Friday night for the first time at Elmer Kelley Stadium, and the Miners’ fans were given a treat as Brennon Williams walked it off in the bottom of the ninth in a 6-5 victory.
The Rhythm (26-9) proved to be a tall order for the Miners coming in with the best record in the Ohio Valley League.
Starting pitcher Beau Coffman made his Miners debut and was in line for the win for most of the ballgame, but was handed a no-decision as he tossed four innings, giving up three earned on six hits with five strikeouts on his line. Myles Martinez picks up the win, taking over in the sixth and pitching the rest of the way.
Before the Miners ever got to the plate, Reed Latimer was already making an impact as he prevented extra bases in right making a catch while crashing into the brick wall. He was a little shaken up but remained in the game. When he stepped up to the plate in the home-half of the inning, he took it deep for a two-run shot to give the Miners an early 2-0 lead.
The Rhythm matched those two runs with a two-run homer in the top of the second and added one more in the third to make it a 3-2 Full Count lead.
The visitors’ lead was short-lived as Justin Ramirez tied it up with a solo home run to center and Josh Keating gave Madisonville the lead with a home run of his own to make it 4-3 Miners after three innings.
Garrett Dennis added some insurance with an RBI single in the fifth to make it 5-3, and the bullpens traded zeros until the top of the eighth when Full Count got a run back.
The Miners weren’t out of the woods yet as Full Count tied it up at five runs a piece with a home run with one out in the ninth off of Martinez.
The wheels seemed to fall off for Madisonville as Bennen Hunt dropped a routine pop fly at second and the runner made it all the way to third with the throw down to second on a steal attempt went into center.
But Will Gibbs came to the rescue for Madisonville as he caught a fly ball in left and gunned down the runner trying to score at home to end the inning and keep it tied at 5-5.
After Keating flied out to lead off the bottom of the ninth, Williams stepped up and as soon as he hit it, he knew it was gone.
The moon shot cleared the scoreboard in left-center to end the ballgame. It was Madisonville’s second walk-off of the season.
The Miners will hope to follow up the excitement Friday night with a twin bill at Elmer Kelley Stadium against the Henderson Flash starting at 5 p.m. today.
A quick trip to Hopkinsville for a 6 p.m. Sunday contest will be followed by a home game Monday in a free admission tilt against Muhlenberg County at 6:30 p.m.
