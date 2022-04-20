The Lady Panthers lost three games in the last week after being sidelined for more than two weeks, including a doubleheader against Madisonville-North Hopkins and their 2nd Region All “A” Classic match-up against University Heights.
On Tuesday Dawson Springs (0-8) traveled to Madisonville for a doubleheader against the #18 Lady Maroons (12-2), with game one being a home game for Madisonville and game two being the game that was supposed to be a home game for the Lady Panthers.
Madisonville outhit Dawson Springs 6-2 in the first game, going on to claim a 16-0 win in three innings.
The loss went to Macy Drennan who pitched the complete game, giving up six hits and 15 earned runs while striking out one.
1B: M. Huddleston, B. Spurlin
BB: R. Young, T. Robinson
In game two, Madisonville’s Hayleigh Perdue came up just short of a perfect game, allowing no hits and walking none. Two members of the Lady Panther squad were hit by pitches. The Lady Maroons won the contest 15-0 in three innings.
Gracelyn Haynes takes the loss for Dawson. Through two innings she gave up seven hits and nine earned runs. Pitching in relief, Hailey Goodaker gave up six hits and six earned runs in the inning.
Last Friday the Lady Panthers faced University Heights in the Region 2 All “A” Classic. The Lady Blazers (2-3) were in charge of the game from the start, going on to claim a 17-2 victory.
Dawson’s to runs came late in the game. In the top of the third, Rachael Young reached after being hit by a pitch, and was then driven in on a fielders choice hit by Macy Drennan. In the top of the fourth, Vanessa Tackett was walked and later scored on a walk.
Drennan took the loss in the circle. Through three innings she allowed six hits and 15 earned runs while striking out one.
1B: M. Huddleston, M. Drennan, B. Spurlin
RBI: M. Back, C. Britt
BB: M. Drennan, T. Robinson, V. Tackett, G. Haynes, A. Baird, C. Britt
Dawson is scheduled to play in a doubleheader tonight at Hopkins County Central.
