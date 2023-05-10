K. Demoss serve.jpg

Kiley DeMoss serves during a Lady Maroon tennis match earlier this season.

 Provided

The 2nd region’s annual tennis championships are set to begin next week, and as teams head into the post season, if the regular season results are to be believed, there is a new sheriff in town in the form of a 9th grader from Madisonville North Hopkins.

Kiley DeMoss has marched into her first high school season and obliterated her Region 2 singles foes, receiving little resistance. After suffering losses in her first two high school matches, DeMoss has since beaten every singles competitor Region 2 had to offer. To be fair, her first two matches were against two of the toughest tennis players in the state, Owensboro Catholic’s Ella Cason and McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell, both juniors made it to the third round of the KHSAA state tournament in 2022.

Bryan Fazenbaker is the former head coach of the Madisonville-North Hopkins boys tennis program.