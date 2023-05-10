The 2nd region’s annual tennis championships are set to begin next week, and as teams head into the post season, if the regular season results are to be believed, there is a new sheriff in town in the form of a 9th grader from Madisonville North Hopkins.
Kiley DeMoss has marched into her first high school season and obliterated her Region 2 singles foes, receiving little resistance. After suffering losses in her first two high school matches, DeMoss has since beaten every singles competitor Region 2 had to offer. To be fair, her first two matches were against two of the toughest tennis players in the state, Owensboro Catholic’s Ella Cason and McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell, both juniors made it to the third round of the KHSAA state tournament in 2022.
The skills DeMoss is displaying are a product of hard work and sacrifice.
Her “team” is comprised of her parents Mark and Kim DeMoss. The threesome has traveled to Tri-State Athletic Club in Evansville for as few as three to as many as six days a week, every single week, since May of 2017. They also travel to tournaments many weekends.
Madisonville’s lack of indoor tennis facilities was the catalyst for the decision to direct their time and resources out of town. Having to sit idle for a third of the year is counterproductive to any aspiring athlete.
“Kiley’s teammates and their parents are now seeing what training year-round can produce,” said Mark DeMoss. “They have visual evidence and they like what they see.”
It was disappointing to DeMoss and other local parents to learn that tennis, a KHSAA sanctioned sport, was omitted from the plans for the Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Complex.
“This was their chance to finally provide a sorely needed indoor facility for the local youth,” he said. “What an impact even one indoor tennis court could have made, doors to college scholarships it could have opened. But they made room in the budget for pickleball, a sport that is not KHSAA sanctioned nor is it recognized by the NCAA. The sports are not mutually exclusive. One tennis court can also be lined for 4 pickleball courts. They have perpetuated the myth that tennis is not played here. The fact is tennis is not supported here.”
The reported $15 million project is currently under construction.
Kiley has played tournaments throughout the USTA Southern, a Sectional comprised of 9 states (Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North and South Carolina), as well as Florida and Missouri that aren’t in the Southern Section. She began playing as a 9-year-old and over the past 5 years has been ranked number 5 in Kentucky in the 12 and under division (12U), 7th in 14U, and is currently ranked 17th in Kentucky in 16U although she’s only 14. She made it to the 12U semifinals in the Joe Creason Kentucky Championship, a premier junior tennis tournament in Kentucky. She won the Tornada Classic in Paducah as a 10U and was runner-up in the Woody Classic in Evansville as a 14U.
The elder DeMoss credits Tri-State and tennis instructor Kennis Collins with much of her success. Collins has coached tennis all over the world including serving as a Davis Cup and National Coach. Collins has a strong appreciation for Midwest athletes and their blue-collar work ethic.
“Kiley is just getting started. Her parents have built a strong support system and kept a racket in her hand year-round. Her progress is a result of the commitment that Kiley and her parents have made to tennis.”
Collins pointed out that, like scholarships for girls’ golf, a large portion of all available college tennis scholarships for girl players are never granted. The opportunities are real.
The Maroons girls’ tennis team hasn’t had a player of this caliber since the mid-1980’s when Tonya Wells was hands down the best player in the region. Wells won back-to-back regional singles titles in 1982 and 1983 before graduating in 1986. DeMoss has the potential to win 4 straight. And that hasn’t happened in region 2 in many years. Belle Englebright from Caldwell County had a chance at the achievement winning three straight regional singles titles, but COVID erased her Senior campaign.
The Maroon’s coach, Kayla Arnott, is enjoying the unprecedented success for her program. For the first time in recent history, Arnott’s squad is undefeated in regional play.
“Kiley has been an asset to our team,” said Arnott. “It is nice anytime you can add a seasoned player, even if she is only 14. She has the match experience of a Senior. She realizes her goals and stays focused.”
One player cannot win a tennis regional all by themselves. However, if DeMoss wins the singles title (which is a near certainty), her other five teammates only need to produce a handful of wins for the team to escape with the title. Hopkinsville High School’s girls’ team, a veteran squad, is waiting in the wings and poised to challenge the Maroons for the team title.
Regardless of the regional outcome, DeMoss and her teammates have risen from the lower ranks of region 2 to the highest in one season. And they have much to be proud of.
Regional team tennis champions in Kentucky are rarely the best team as it isn’t a team competition at all. The teams do not play one another as they do in other sports, or even as tennis does during the regular season. It is actually a singles tournament combined with a doubles tournament converted into a team competition. The state tournament, from a team perspective, is even worse as only portions of a “team” qualify, compete individually (singles and/or doubles) and watch as a singles, doubles champions are decided. Then a “team” champion is magically determined. That’s high school tennis in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
It is hoped the community enjoys the next 4 years as it most likely will witness success by one of it’s female tennis players not seen in nearly 40 years. Tonya Wells sensational tennis career, regional singles champion as an eighth and ninth grader, was sadly interrupted by a knee injury which forced her to miss her sophomore and junior tennis campaigns. Basketball became Wells primary sport, and she enjoyed an outstanding career (playing and coaching).
There are a few similarities between the two Maroons. Both traveled frequently to a nearby community to practice year-round. DeMoss to Evansville, Wells to Owensboro (and coach Joan Ramey). Wells won her second regional singles crown as a freshman. DeMoss is poised to win her first as a freshman. DeMoss’ travel requirements could increase exponentially this summer. She has been invited to travel to Europe to compete against international players and train with French and foreign coaches for 6 weeks. She’ll play in 2-3 tournaments per week then train the remainder of the week. “It’s an honor to be invited. Hopefully we can workout the financial obligations,” added her father.
It should be a wonderful four years for Ms. DeMoss and the Maroons. Only time will tell how many championships they will capture. Regardless, as Coach Arnott tells the girls repeatedly, “work hard, have fun and bring your A game.”
The new sheriff in town is bringing a posse of Maroons looking for some hardware. Time will tell how much they confiscate. Stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.