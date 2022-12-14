The Lady Panthers dropped two-in-a-row during the last week to fall to 1-5 on the season.
On Friday Dawson Springs traveled to Princeton to meet Caldwell County.
The Lady Tigers jumped out t a 22-9 lead after the first eight minutes, and took a 45-17 lead into the locker room. They then held the Lady Panthers two single digit scoring in both the third and fourth quarters to claim a 73-29 win.
Abby Ward led the Dawson effort with 15 points, while Gracie Harper scored eight, Madeline Back added four and Audrey McCoy posted a pair.
The Lady Maroons didn’t take it any easier on the Lady Panthers on Monday. Madisonville led by a margin of 58-19 by the half, ultimately claiming a 93-35 win on Don Parson Court.
The Lady Panthers where led by Ward and Harper who both finished with 13 points in the game.
Tonight Dawson will host UHA with a 6 p.m. tip-off.
